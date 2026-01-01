Button Text

Keep 100% of your youth development program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Youth Development Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Youth Development Programs

How Zeffy helps Youth Development Programs raise money

Youth Development Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from after-school scholarships to mentorship circle memberships—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Fund Future Leaders Drive

Launch a targeted giving campaign to secure resources for after-school programs and scholarships. Customizable donation forms make it easy for supporters to contribute fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Youth Champions Peer-to-Peer Fun Run

Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and rally friends for a community fun run. Social sharing tools help teams hit their goals while spreading the word.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Spring Talent Showcase Tickets

Sell tickets to a student talent night where kids showcase music, dance, and art. Easy ticketing and attendee tracking ensure a smooth, fee-free registration.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Summer Camp Raffle Extravaganza

Raise funds for summer camps by selling raffle tickets online with prize packages families will love. Automated ticket delivery and draw management save time.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Team Spirit Online Store

Offer branded apparel, water bottles, and fundraising kits in an online store to boost team spirit and cover program costs—all without fees.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Mentorship Circle Membership

Create a membership program granting exclusive updates, volunteer opportunities, and progress reports to sustaining sponsors. Build deeper engagement with recurring support.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your youth development program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

💻 10 laptops for digital learning

Bridging the tech gap so every youth can thrive online

🎓 5 full scholarships to leadership camps

Transforming potential into confidence through immersive experiences

⚽️ New sports gear for 50 kids

Ensuring safe, active play and team-building opportunities

🎨 Art supplies for 25 weekly workshops

Nurturing creativity and emotional expression in every child

🚍 100 bus rides to after-school activities

Removing transportation barriers so no one misses out

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Youth Development Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Youth Development Programs

📖 Story Share Sprint

This June–August, youth share weekly videos of personal stories. Supporters donate per story to fuel program growth and amplify young voices online.

🏃‍♂️ Fun Run for Futures

Host a June–Aug hybrid 5K run/walk. Participants gather sponsors, track miles online or in-person to unlock matching gifts and promote active giving.

🎨 Chalk-Tastic Block Party

This summer, neighbors create sidewalk art for a small entry fee. Sell snacks, host contests, and watch community creativity raise funds for youth programs.

🎬 Movies & Memories Night

Screen a family-friendly film under the stars in July. Sell tickets, snacks, and feature a youth performance to engage families and boost donations.

🍦 Scoops for Success Social

Partner with local ice cream shops in June for a give-back day. Percentage of sales supports youth programs, plus mini-games and social media scooping contests.

📚 Summer Read-a-thon Relay

From June to August, kids log books read. Sponsors pledge per book, turning reading goals into funds while boosting literacy and youth empowerment.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Youth Development Programs fundraising ideas

Browse all youth development program fundraising ideas

Top grants for Youth Development Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your youth development program. These options are a great place to start.

K4C Microgrant Program

The Karma for Cara Foundation

$250 – $1,000

Supports service projects for students 18 and under, with deadlines on April 1, 2025, and July 1, 2025.

Apply now

Youth Service Improvement Grants

WT Grant Foundation

$50,000 to $150,000

Supports activities to improve the quality of direct services for young people ages 5 to 25, with applications typically opening in February.

Apply now

Youth Service Capacity-Building Grants (YSCG)

WT Grant Foundation

$25,000 to $75,000

Supports activities to strengthen the organizational infrastructure of small nonprofit organizations, with applications typically opening in February.

Apply now

$10K Youth Development Grant

Russell Foundation

$10,000

Supports youth development, with a deadline of June 29, 2025.

Apply now

Find more youth development program grants

Top companies that donate to Youth Development Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your youth development program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, customer round-ups, and charitable registries.

Get in touch

Lilly Endowment Inc.

Provides grants for programs and strategies that enhance youth experiences and focus on child protection.

Get in touch

EMCF

Helps youth development grantees build infrastructure and evidence to expand their reach.

Get in touch

Dick's Sporting Goods

Provides sponsorships for youth sports organizations, community health initiatives, and athletic programs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Youth Development Programs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for youth development programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to let organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Youth Development Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Youth development programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, tithes, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Youth Development Programs run with Zeffy?

Youth development programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools you need.

What's the best fundraising platform for Youth Development Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for youth development programs. While other platforms might have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures every penny you raise goes to your programs and community needs, building trust with donors and maximizing your impact.

How to get funding for…

Youth Development Organizations
Universities and Colleges
Student Clubs
Study Abroad Programs
Sororities
Scouts
Schools
Private Schools
Primary Schools
Parent Teacher Associations
Mentoring Organizations
Literacy Programs
Homeschool Groups
High Schools
Fraternities
Financial Literacy Programs
Educational Foundations
Education Nonprofits
Charter Schools
Big Brother Big Sister
Alumni Groups
Alternative Learning Centers
Adult Literacy Programs
Academic Departments
4-H Clubs
After-School Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.