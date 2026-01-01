data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Fund Future Leaders Drive
Launch a targeted giving campaign to secure resources for after-school programs and scholarships. Customizable donation forms make it easy for supporters to contribute fee-free.
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Youth Champions Peer-to-Peer Fun Run
Empower participants to create personal fundraising pages and rally friends for a community fun run. Social sharing tools help teams hit their goals while spreading the word.
data-usecase-icon="event"
Spring Talent Showcase Tickets
Sell tickets to a student talent night where kids showcase music, dance, and art. Easy ticketing and attendee tracking ensure a smooth, fee-free registration.
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Summer Camp Raffle Extravaganza
Raise funds for summer camps by selling raffle tickets online with prize packages families will love. Automated ticket delivery and draw management save time.
data-usecase-icon="store"
Team Spirit Online Store
Offer branded apparel, water bottles, and fundraising kits in an online store to boost team spirit and cover program costs—all without fees.
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Mentorship Circle Membership
Create a membership program granting exclusive updates, volunteer opportunities, and progress reports to sustaining sponsors. Build deeper engagement with recurring support.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
💻 10 laptops for digital learning
Bridging the tech gap so every youth can thrive online
🎓 5 full scholarships to leadership camps
Transforming potential into confidence through immersive experiences
⚽️ New sports gear for 50 kids
Ensuring safe, active play and team-building opportunities
🎨 Art supplies for 25 weekly workshops
Nurturing creativity and emotional expression in every child
🚍 100 bus rides to after-school activities
Removing transportation barriers so no one misses out
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Youth Development Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Youth Development Programs
📖 Story Share Sprint
This June–August, youth share weekly videos of personal stories. Supporters donate per story to fuel program growth and amplify young voices online.
🏃♂️ Fun Run for Futures
Host a June–Aug hybrid 5K run/walk. Participants gather sponsors, track miles online or in-person to unlock matching gifts and promote active giving.
🎨 Chalk-Tastic Block Party
This summer, neighbors create sidewalk art for a small entry fee. Sell snacks, host contests, and watch community creativity raise funds for youth programs.
🎬 Movies & Memories Night
Screen a family-friendly film under the stars in July. Sell tickets, snacks, and feature a youth performance to engage families and boost donations.
🍦 Scoops for Success Social
Partner with local ice cream shops in June for a give-back day. Percentage of sales supports youth programs, plus mini-games and social media scooping contests.
📚 Summer Read-a-thon Relay
From June to August, kids log books read. Sponsors pledge per book, turning reading goals into funds while boosting literacy and youth empowerment.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Youth Development Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Youth Development Programs in 2025
K4C Microgrant Program
The Karma for Cara Foundation
$250 – $1,000
Supports service projects for students 18 and under, with deadlines on April 1, 2025, and July 1, 2025.
Youth Service Improvement Grants
WT Grant Foundation
$50,000 to $150,000
Supports activities to improve the quality of direct services for young people ages 5 to 25, with applications typically opening in February.
Youth Service Capacity-Building Grants (YSCG)
WT Grant Foundation
$25,000 to $75,000
Supports activities to strengthen the organizational infrastructure of small nonprofit organizations, with applications typically opening in February.
$10K Youth Development Grant
Russell Foundation
$10,000
Supports youth development, with a deadline of June 29, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Youth Development Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants, customer round-ups, and charitable registries.
Lilly Endowment Inc.
Provides grants for programs and strategies that enhance youth experiences and focus on child protection.
EMCF
Helps youth development grantees build infrastructure and evidence to expand their reach.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Provides sponsorships for youth sports organizations, community health initiatives, and athletic programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Youth Development Programs? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for youth development programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to let organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!
Can Youth Development Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Youth development programs can use Zeffy to collect general donations, tithes, alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations—all without any fees. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Youth Development Programs run with Zeffy?
Youth development programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has the tools you need.
What's the best fundraising platform for Youth Development Programs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for youth development programs. While other platforms might have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures every penny you raise goes to your programs and community needs, building trust with donors and maximizing your impact.