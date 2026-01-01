Button Text

Keep 100% of your primary school’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Primary Schools, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Primary Schools

How Zeffy helps Primary Schools raise money

Primary Schools use Zeffy to fund everything from from classroom supplies drives to spirit wear stores—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Fund Classroom Supplies Drive

Create a centralized fundraiser where parents and community members can contribute to a pool of classroom supplies, ensuring every student has the resources they need.

Host a Virtual Fun Run

Students collect pledges online based on laps completed in a fun run, encouraging fitness while raising funds for new playground equipment.

Spring Carnival Ticket Sales

Sell tickets online for rides, games, and food at your annual spring carnival, streamlining entry and tracking attendance.

Spirit Wear Online Store

Offer school-branded apparel and accessories through an online store, letting families show their school pride while raising funds.

Annual Teacher Raffle

Sell raffle tickets for exciting prizes donated by local businesses, engaging families and supporting teacher appreciation initiatives.

Silent Auction at Spring Gala

Organize a silent auction with donated items and experiences, collecting bids online to maximize fundraising and minimize event logistics.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your primary school raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎒 50 new backpacks with school supplies

So every child starts the year prepared and confident

📚 300 new library books

Inspiring young readers to explore and learn

🖥️ 2 classroom computers

Bridging the digital divide for interactive lessons

🌱 A school garden starter kit

Teaching hands-on science and healthy eating habits

🎨 Art supplies for 5 classrooms

Nurturing creativity and self-expression in every student

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Primary Schools

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Primary Schools

🍦 Scoops for Scholars

Invite families to a school ice cream social with donation-based cones, fun games, and student performances to boost funds and community spirit under the summer sun.

🌳 Picnic Storyathon

Host a park picnic where students read stories in exchange for sponsored donations—fosters literacy, outdoor fun, and community support while raising funds for school programs.

🎨 Summer Art Auction

Showcase student summer artwork in an online auction, driving bids from friends and family to fund art supplies and extracurricular activities all summer long.

🏃 Virtual Color Run

Participants sign up online, complete a fun run or walk at their pace, share colorful selfies, and gather sponsor pledges to support school programs year-round.

📸 Snap & Donate Challenge

Launch a photo contest on social media—each themed upload triggers a small donor contribution, boosting engagement and donations through family and community sharing.

🎶 Backyard Beats Benefit

Organize an outdoor student talent show with ticket sales, local food vendors, and silent auction tables to engage families and raise funds for school needs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Primary Schools fundraising ideas

Browse all primary school fundraising ideas

Top grants for Primary Schools in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your primary school. These options are a great place to start.

McDonald’s Golden Grants

McDonald's

$1,000 – $20,000

Supports education and non-profit organizations serving children ages 5-18; deadline July 10, 2025.

American History and Civics-National Activities Grants

U.S. Department of Education

Not specified

Supports American History and Civics education activities; deadline July 23, 2025.

NEA: Grants for Arts Projects

National Endowment for the Arts

$10,000–$100,000

Supports public engagement with the arts and arts education; deadline July 22, 2025.

International Paper Foundation Grants

International Paper Foundation

$5,000 - $10,000

Supports education, with a primary focus on literacy from birth through 3rd grade; deadline September 15, 2025.

Find more primary school grants

Top companies that donate to Primary Schools in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your primary school’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Age of Learning

Provides educational technology to help children build a strong foundation for academic success.

Raptor Technologies

Offers integrated school safety software to protect students, staff, and buildings.

Kids In Need Foundation

Partners with companies to distribute school supplies and resources to schools in underserved communities.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Primary Schools? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for primary schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help schools keep every dollar they raise, ensuring more funds go directly to educational programs and student benefits.

Can Primary Schools use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Primary schools can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying any fees. This means that every dollar your alumni donate goes directly to supporting your school's mission and enhancing student opportunities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Primary Schools run with Zeffy?

Primary schools can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers involving students and parents, manage ticketed events like school plays or sports days, and establish recurring donation programs for ongoing community support. Whatever your school's fundraising goals, Zeffy simplifies the process.

What's the best fundraising platform for Primary Schools?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform available for primary schools. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we ensure that every penny raised goes directly to supporting your classrooms and students, enhancing their educational experience.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

