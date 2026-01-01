🍦 Scoops for Scholars

Invite families to a school ice cream social with donation-based cones, fun games, and student performances to boost funds and community spirit under the summer sun.

🌳 Picnic Storyathon

Host a park picnic where students read stories in exchange for sponsored donations—fosters literacy, outdoor fun, and community support while raising funds for school programs.

🎨 Summer Art Auction

Showcase student summer artwork in an online auction, driving bids from friends and family to fund art supplies and extracurricular activities all summer long.

🏃 Virtual Color Run

Participants sign up online, complete a fun run or walk at their pace, share colorful selfies, and gather sponsor pledges to support school programs year-round.

📸 Snap & Donate Challenge

Launch a photo contest on social media—each themed upload triggers a small donor contribution, boosting engagement and donations through family and community sharing.

🎶 Backyard Beats Benefit

Organize an outdoor student talent show with ticket sales, local food vendors, and silent auction tables to engage families and raise funds for school needs.

