Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Fraternities? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for fraternities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who want to support our mission to help fraternities like yours keep every dime you raise.

Can Fraternities use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Fraternities can use Zeffy to collect donations, from fundraising events to membership fees, all without paying any fees. Every dollar you raise is yours to support your fraternity's mission and activities.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Fraternities run with Zeffy?

Fraternities can run a wide variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers to engage your network, sell tickets to your next event, or set up recurring donations for ongoing support. No matter your fundraising goals, Zeffy is here to help.

What's the best fundraising platform for Fraternities?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for fraternities. Other platforms might claim to be 'free' but still charge hidden fees. With Zeffy, every dollar goes to your fraternity's initiatives, not to fees. This way, you retain more funds for your mission and build trust with your donors.