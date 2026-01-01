data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch an Annual Fund Campaign
Mobilize parents, alumni, and donors with a customizable online donation form for your school’s Annual Fund. Drive resources for curriculum enhancements and campus improvements with zero fees.
Start a Scholarship Society
Invite families and supporters to join a recurring donation giving circle to sustain student scholarships year-round. Automated monthly gifts ensure predictable funding for financial aid programs.
Kick Off the Falcons Fun Run
Empower students and families to create personal fundraising pages for a community fun run. Peer-to-peer sharing maximizes reach and boosts participation for your school’s wellness initiatives.
Host the Alumni Reunion Gala
Sell tickets to your annual alumni gala or dinner to celebrate milestones and raise funds for capital projects. Seamless ticket sales and attendee management make planning effortless.
Open the Spirit Wear Store
Offer school-branded apparel and accessories in an online spirit shop. Supporter orders raise funds and promote pride, all with zero platform fees.
Stage a Silent Auction for Arts Center
Gather bids on artwork, experiences, and themed baskets at a silent auction to fund your new arts center. Manage bids online or in person with easy checkout.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎓 5 need-based scholarships
So every child has the chance to thrive regardless of background
💻 10 refurbished student laptops
So no learner is left behind in today’s digital classroom
🔬 STEM lab kits for 25 students
So hands-on experiments spark curiosity and critical thinking
🎨 A year’s art supplies for 3 grade levels
So young artists can explore and express their creativity daily
🚌 Full-day museum field trip for 50 students
So learners gain unforgettable, real-world educational experiences
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Private Schools
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Private Schools
📚 Summer Reading Relay
Students earn pledges per book read this summer, boosting literacy and school pride while supporters cheer them on.
🎶 Virtual Summer Serenade
Live-streamed student performances every week; ticketed virtual concerts connect alumni and families, raising funds with global reach.
📸 Campus Photo Quest
Supporters submit summer campus photos online; public votes decide winners. Entry fees fuel school programs and community fun.
🌭 Summer Grill Gather
Invite families for a summer BBQ fundraiser with games, food trucks, and raffle prizes—ideal for community bonding and donations.
🎨 Chalk Art Carnival
Transform school walkways into chalk masterpieces. Participants buy chalk packs and donate to claim sidewalk space for art.
🏐 Alumni Beach Volleyball
Alumni and students face-off in beach volleyball tourney. Ticket sales, team sponsorships, and concessions boost school funds.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Private Schools fundraising ideas
Top grants for Private Schools in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects.
North Carolina Community Foundation Grants
North Carolina Community Foundation
Varies
Supports a broad range of purposes to meet local needs that include human services, education, youth development, health, food/nutrition, arts, and more.
Grant Funding Opportunities
Iowa Department of Education
Varies
Grant funding opportunities for schools in Iowa.
DCEO Grant Opportunities
Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity
Varies
Grant opportunities for organizations in Illinois.
Top companies that donate to Private Schools in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.
Office Depot
Offers programs like Start Proud and Give Back to Schools to support students and classrooms with supplies.
Whole Foods Market
Through the Whole Kids Foundation, it funds grants for school gardens and healthy food programs.
Verizon
The Verizon Foundation matches employee donations and provides education grants focused on digital skills for students and teachers.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Private Schools? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for private schools! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs at all. Our model is sustained through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to support schools by ensuring every dollar goes directly to them. No catch!
Can Private Schools use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?
Absolutely! Private schools can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, ticket sales for events, and even set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This means that every penny donated by your alumni goes straight to enhancing the educational experience.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Private Schools run with Zeffy?
Private schools can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. Whether it's launching peer-to-peer fundraisers with parents and students, organizing ticketed events like school plays or galas, or setting up monthly recurring donations for ongoing support, Zeffy has your school covered.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Private Schools?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for private schools because it's the only truly 100% free option. Unlike other platforms that claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees, Zeffy ensures that all the money raised goes toward your school's programs and students. This allows more resources to reach classrooms, maintaining the trust of your donors with complete transparency.