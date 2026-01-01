data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Launch the Sister Scholarship Fund
Activate a fee-free donation form to gather funds from alumnae and parents for annual scholarships, making it easy to track and recognize supporters.
Start a Giving Circle for House Upkeep
Encourage sisters and alumnae to commit monthly contributions, ensuring steady funding for maintenance and upgrades with minimal administrative work.
Sell Tickets to the Homecoming Gala
Organize a black-tie celebration to highlight chapter achievements, selling tickets online while managing RSVPs and seating seamlessly.
Host a Campus Walkathon
Empower each sister to create a personal fundraising page and rally friends to sponsor laps, boosting engagement and philanthropy support across campus.
Open a Greek Gear Spirit Store
Offer chapter-branded apparel and accessories online with no platform fees, automating orders and payments to maximize proceeds.
Run a Philanthropy Raffle
Drive excitement and raise funds for your national philanthropy by selling digital raffle tickets for prize packages, with automated ticketing and winner draws.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎓 5 leadership conference scholarships
So every sister can build skills and confidence without financial barriers
💡 Custom recruitment materials for 200 prospects
To showcase your chapter’s values with high-quality brochures and swag
🤝 A campus community service fair
Funding volunteer supplies, snacks, and logistics to serve hundreds
🌱 100 mental wellness care packages
Providing self-care items and resources to support sisters’ well-being
🎉 A chapter bonding retreat
Covering venue, meals, and activities for stronger sisterhood connections
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sororities
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sororities
🍧 Summer Smoothie Stand
Serve refreshing smoothies at campus fairs or local festivals; proceeds fund scholarships and sisterhood programs.
🏖️ Beach Cleanup & Bake Sale
Combine environmental stewardship with fundraising: host a beach cleanup followed by a bake sale to support philanthropic projects.
📸 Insta Sister Spotlight
A 30-day Instagram series featuring sisters’ stories; followers donate $5 to unlock daily spotlights, boosting community and funds.
🎨 Tie-Dye & Tea Party
Host an outdoor tie-dye workshop with iced tea stalls; ticket sales fund sorority scholarships and community grants.
🎧 Virtual Karaoke Marathon
Live-stream a karaoke marathon where donors pledge per song; viewers vote with donations, creating fun engagement and funds.
🚴♀️ Sisterhood Bike Relay
Organize a scenic relay bike ride where riders collect sponsor pledges per mile to support your sorority’s programs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Sororities fundraising ideas
Top grants for Sororities in 2025
Community Empowerment Grantmaking Program
Delta Research and Educational Foundation (DREF)
Not specified
Awards grants to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Chapters for community empowerment initiatives, with applications available in November 2025.
Forget Me Not Grant
Alpha Phi Foundation
$500 to $2,500
Provides temporary, short-term financial assistance for unforeseen circumstances, with applications for the 2026-2027 academic year opening November 1, 2025.
Research Grants
Foundation for Fraternal Excellence
$750 to $1,500
Offers individual research grants typically ranging from $750 to $1,500, awarded based on budget and project merit.
Scholarship and Grant Programs
Alpha Omicron Pi
Not specified
Offers scholarship and grant programs, with applications for the 2026-2027 academic year opening November 1, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Sororities in 2025
Walmart
Supports local grants, round-ups, registries, and space requests for nonprofits through its Spark Good program.
National Panhellenic Conference (NPC)
Facilitates partnerships between companies and its 26 member sororities through its Partner Program.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sororities? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for sororities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep it free with the support of generous donor tips, allowing sororities to direct every raised dollar towards their mission without worry.
Can Sororities use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?
Absolutely, sororities can easily use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations — all without incurring any fees. Every contribution goes straight to your cause.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Sororities run with Zeffy?
Sororities can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, and creating recurring donation programs. Whether it's a gala or monthly giving, Zeffy supports your efforts at no cost.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Sororities?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for sororities. While other platforms might claim to have low fees, Zeffy removes all fees entirely, ensuring more funds are available for your sisterhood's initiatives and scholarships.