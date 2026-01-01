Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sororities? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for sororities! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We keep it free with the support of generous donor tips, allowing sororities to direct every raised dollar towards their mission without worry.

Can Sororities use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely, sororities can easily use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations — all without incurring any fees. Every contribution goes straight to your cause.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sororities run with Zeffy?

Sororities can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed events, and creating recurring donation programs. Whether it's a gala or monthly giving, Zeffy supports your efforts at no cost.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Sororities?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for sororities. While other platforms might claim to have low fees, Zeffy removes all fees entirely, ensuring more funds are available for your sisterhood's initiatives and scholarships.