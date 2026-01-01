Button Text

Keep 100% of your educational foundation’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Educational Foundations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Educational Foundations

How Zeffy helps Educational Foundations raise money

Educational Foundations use Zeffy to fund everything from from back-to-school supply drives to scholarship silent auctions—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Back-to-School Supply Drive

Collect donations to stock classrooms with pencils, notebooks, and backpacks—100% fee-free and easy to share with parents and community partners.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Alumni Giving Circle

Invite alumni to support current students with monthly gifts that build a sustainable endowment for scholarships and programs—no platform fees ever.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Run the Campus 5K Fundraiser

Engage students, families, and community members to raise funds per mile or per runner using personalized peer-to-peer pages that drive friendly competition.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Annual Scholarship Gala

Sell tickets for your gala dinner or awards night, manage seating and guests, and collect donor info seamlessly without any transaction fees.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Scholarship Silent Auction

Host an online silent auction featuring donated items or experiences, allowing supporters to bid competitively and boost your scholarship fund.

data-usecase-icon="store"

Spirit Wear Online Shop

Sell branded apparel and school merchandise online to raise funds for student activities and boost school pride—100% of proceeds go back to your programs.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your educational foundation raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎒 50 backpacks with school supplies

so every student starts the year ready to learn

📚 125 new library books

igniting imaginations and building literacy across grades

🧑‍🏫 Professional development for 10 teachers

empowering educators with cutting-edge teaching strategies

📊 30 hands-on STEM kits

fueling curiosity with practical science and math exploration

💻 10 Chromebooks for students

closing the digital divide for homework and remote learning

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Educational Foundations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Educational Foundations

📚 Summer Reading Relay

Supporters sponsor student reading goals over 8 weeks. Each page read triggers matching gifts, boosting literacy resources.

🎨 Art Auction for Education

Bid on student and local artist creations in an online auction. All proceeds fund classroom supplies and art programs.

🏃 Run4Scholars 5K

Join a community 5K run/walk in summer. Entry fees and sponsorships power scholarship funds for summer learning.

🍦 Scoops for Scholars Social

Host a neighborhood ice cream social. Ticket sales and toppings bar donations support student enrichment programs.

🚴 Pedal for Progress Ride

Cyclists gather for a charity ride. Pledge per mile raises funds for STEM labs and hands-on learning tools.

🎥 Summer SkillStream Marathon

Teachers livestream quick summer skill lessons. Viewers donate to unlock hours, funding virtual tutoring programs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Educational Foundations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Educational Foundations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your educational foundation. These options are a great place to start.

Research Grants on Reducing Inequality

William T. Grant Foundation

Not specified

Funds research studies to build, test, or increase understanding of programs, policies, or practices to reduce inequality in youth outcomes, with a deadline of August 6, 2025.

Large Research Grants

The Spencer Foundation

Not specified

Supports research on education, with full proposals due September 30, 2025.

RFPs (Opening September 2025)

William Penn Foundation

Not specified

Supports projects aligned with the foundation's objectives, with an RFP opening in September 2025 and a deadline in October 2025.

Individuals Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (84.129Q)

U.S. Department of Education

$150,000

Supports programs for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, with the status being Open.

Top companies that donate to Educational Foundations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your educational foundation’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.

Curriculum Associates

Offers corporate grants to fund current or new programs for schools or districts.

Intel

As a sponsor of the AFCEA Educational Foundation, Intel supports STEM education through scholarships and programs.

Leaders

As a corporate charter sponsor of the Leaders Education Foundation, Leaders provides support to educators and students.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Educational Foundations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Educational Foundations! You won't face platform fees, processing fees, or any hidden charges. Our model is supported by optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours retain every dollar you raise. No catch, just more funds for your mission.

Can Educational Foundations use Zeffy to collect specific types of donations?

Absolutely! Educational Foundations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, tithes, alumni gifts, and more. You can also sell event tickets and set up recurring donations, all without any fees. This ensures every dollar supports your cause directly.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Educational Foundations run with Zeffy?

Educational Foundations can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. These include peer-to-peer fundraisers where members raise money collaboratively, ticketed events for engaging your community, and recurring donation campaigns for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy can help.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Educational Foundations?

Zeffy is the best platform for Educational Foundations because it's the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. While other platforms may have hidden costs or processing fees, Zeffy ensures that your donations are untouched by fees, allowing more funds to reach your mission and helping you build trust with your donors.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

