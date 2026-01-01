data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Back-to-School Reading Fund
Kick off the school year by raising unrestricted funds for classroom libraries with a simple, branded donation form—perfect for parents and community members to give fee-free. Showcase impact stories to drive immediate support.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Monthly Book Sponsorship Circle
Invite donors to commit to a monthly gift that provides one child with new books every month—building steady support for your literacy programs. Automated recurring donations ensure reliable revenue without extra processing fees.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Virtual Read-a-Thon Challenge
Empower students and volunteers to fundraise by logging reading minutes and rallying friends and family to sponsor their goals. Peer-to-peer pages make it easy to share progress and drive friendly competition.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Annual Literacy Gala Ticket Sales
Sell tickets to your signature fundraising dinner or author panel event, capturing attendee data and dietary preferences upfront. Fee-free ticketing maximizes net proceeds for purchasing new books and materials.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Classroom Raffle: Win a Library Makeover
Generate excitement (and revenue) by offering a library makeover package as the grand prize—sell digital raffle tickets to supporters nationwide. Automated draws and ticket tracking keep the process smooth and transparent.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Bookworm Merchandise Store
Open an online shop featuring branded bookmarks, tote bags, and limited-edition prints created by program participants—100% of sales go directly to literacy initiatives. Integrate fulfillment notes to keep orders organized.
data-usecase-cta="store"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
📚 500 new children’s books
So every child can build their own home library
👩🏫 50 one-on-one tutoring sessions
Providing struggling readers with personalized support
📝 100 literacy skill kits
Packed with workbooks, flashcards, and guided lessons
💻 10 tablets with e-learning apps
Bridging the digital gap for young learners
🚐 One month of mobile library service
Bringing books and reading programs to underserved areas
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Literacy Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Literacy Programs
📚 Summer Reading Relay
Readers collect pledges per book or page read over eight weeks, boosting literacy while raising funds through peer-to-peer sponsorship.
🎤 Story Slam Under the Stars
Host an outdoor evening of live storytelling, selling tickets and concessions to unite community and support literacy programs.
🖌️ Bookmark Art Contest
Invite artists and kids to design bookmarks, raise entry fees, print winning designs to sell, combining creativity with fundraising.
🚲 Read & Ride Fundraiser
Organize a sponsored bike tour with reading stops at local parks, encouraging donations per mile while promoting healthy habits and literacy.
🛍️ Pop-Up Book Swap
Set up a community book exchange in a park, collect entry donations, sell extra donated books, and spread reading culture.
🍨 Author Ice Cream Social
Partner with local authors for casual readings at an ice cream stand, selling tickets and treats to fund summer literacy camps.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Literacy Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Literacy Programs in 2025
Literacy Opportunity Fund
ProLiteracy
$3,000 - $6,000
Supports US-based nonprofit organizations doing direct work with adult students, with application deadlines on January 3, April 1, July 1, and October 1, the next being October 1, 2025.
Believe in Reading Grants
Believe in Reading
Not specified
Supports nonprofit organizations that teach, improve, or encourage reading for all ages, with applications currently open as of July 2025.
Better World Books Literacy Grants
Better World Books
Not specified
Supports projects aimed at addressing literacy challenges, enhancing educational opportunities, and expanding access to literacy.
Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Program
U.S. Department of Education
Not specified
Supports high-quality programs designed to develop and improve literacy skills for children and students from birth through 12th grade.
Top companies that donate to Literacy Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
Dollar General Literacy Foundation
Supports literacy organizations that serve students of all ages in Dollar General hometown communities
Amazon
Partners with RIF on volunteerism and book support for students
Scholastic
Provides books and resources to support literacy initiatives for children
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Literacy Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Literacy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free because donors have the option to leave an optional tip if they wish to support our mission. We believe every dollar should go to your literacy goals, not to fees.
Can Literacy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Literacy Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations of all kinds, including individual donations, support from donors for specific projects, or even recurring gifts to keep ongoing initiatives funded. Zeffy also supports ticket sales for fundraising events, and since we operate without fees, 100% of what you raise supports your literacy missions.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Literacy Programs run with Zeffy?
With Zeffy, Literacy Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether you're organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed literacy events, or setting up recurring donation programs for sustained support, Zeffy provides all the tools you need without any added costs.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Literacy Programs?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Literacy Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy guarantees that every cent you raise goes directly to your literacy initiatives. More funds for activities, books, and educational support—exactly where they belong.