Keep 100% of your literacy program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Literacy Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Literacy Programs

How Zeffy helps Literacy Programs raise money

Literacy Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from from back-to-school reading fund to bookworm merchandise store—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Back-to-School Reading Fund

Kick off the school year by raising unrestricted funds for classroom libraries with a simple, branded donation form—perfect for parents and community members to give fee-free. Showcase impact stories to drive immediate support.

Monthly Book Sponsorship Circle

Invite donors to commit to a monthly gift that provides one child with new books every month—building steady support for your literacy programs. Automated recurring donations ensure reliable revenue without extra processing fees.

Virtual Read-a-Thon Challenge

Empower students and volunteers to fundraise by logging reading minutes and rallying friends and family to sponsor their goals. Peer-to-peer pages make it easy to share progress and drive friendly competition.

Annual Literacy Gala Ticket Sales

Sell tickets to your signature fundraising dinner or author panel event, capturing attendee data and dietary preferences upfront. Fee-free ticketing maximizes net proceeds for purchasing new books and materials.

Classroom Raffle: Win a Library Makeover

Generate excitement (and revenue) by offering a library makeover package as the grand prize—sell digital raffle tickets to supporters nationwide. Automated draws and ticket tracking keep the process smooth and transparent.

Bookworm Merchandise Store

Open an online shop featuring branded bookmarks, tote bags, and limited-edition prints created by program participants—100% of sales go directly to literacy initiatives. Integrate fulfillment notes to keep orders organized.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your literacy program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

📚 500 new children’s books

So every child can build their own home library

👩‍🏫 50 one-on-one tutoring sessions

Providing struggling readers with personalized support

📝 100 literacy skill kits

Packed with workbooks, flashcards, and guided lessons

💻 10 tablets with e-learning apps

Bridging the digital gap for young learners

🚐 One month of mobile library service

Bringing books and reading programs to underserved areas

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Literacy Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Literacy Programs

📚 Summer Reading Relay

Readers collect pledges per book or page read over eight weeks, boosting literacy while raising funds through peer-to-peer sponsorship.

🎤 Story Slam Under the Stars

Host an outdoor evening of live storytelling, selling tickets and concessions to unite community and support literacy programs.

🖌️ Bookmark Art Contest

Invite artists and kids to design bookmarks, raise entry fees, print winning designs to sell, combining creativity with fundraising.

🚲 Read & Ride Fundraiser

Organize a sponsored bike tour with reading stops at local parks, encouraging donations per mile while promoting healthy habits and literacy.

🛍️ Pop-Up Book Swap

Set up a community book exchange in a park, collect entry donations, sell extra donated books, and spread reading culture.

🍨 Author Ice Cream Social

Partner with local authors for casual readings at an ice cream stand, selling tickets and treats to fund summer literacy camps.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Literacy Programs fundraising ideas

Browse all literacy program fundraising ideas

Top grants for Literacy Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your literacy program. These options are a great place to start.

Literacy Opportunity Fund

ProLiteracy

$3,000 - $6,000

Supports US-based nonprofit organizations doing direct work with adult students, with application deadlines on January 3, April 1, July 1, and October 1, the next being October 1, 2025.

Apply now

Believe in Reading Grants

Believe in Reading

Not specified

Supports nonprofit organizations that teach, improve, or encourage reading for all ages, with applications currently open as of July 2025.

Apply now

Better World Books Literacy Grants

Better World Books

Not specified

Supports projects aimed at addressing literacy challenges, enhancing educational opportunities, and expanding access to literacy.

Apply now

Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) Program

U.S. Department of Education

Not specified

Supports high-quality programs designed to develop and improve literacy skills for children and students from birth through 12th grade.

Apply now

Find more literacy program grants

Top companies that donate to Literacy Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your literacy program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs

Get in touch

Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Supports literacy organizations that serve students of all ages in Dollar General hometown communities

Get in touch

Amazon

Partners with RIF on volunteerism and book support for students

Get in touch

Scholastic

Provides books and resources to support literacy initiatives for children

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Literacy Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Literacy Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free because donors have the option to leave an optional tip if they wish to support our mission. We believe every dollar should go to your literacy goals, not to fees.

Can Literacy Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Literacy Programs can use Zeffy to collect donations of all kinds, including individual donations, support from donors for specific projects, or even recurring gifts to keep ongoing initiatives funded. Zeffy also supports ticket sales for fundraising events, and since we operate without fees, 100% of what you raise supports your literacy missions.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Literacy Programs run with Zeffy?

With Zeffy, Literacy Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns. Whether you're organizing peer-to-peer fundraisers, hosting ticketed literacy events, or setting up recurring donation programs for sustained support, Zeffy provides all the tools you need without any added costs.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Literacy Programs?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Literacy Programs. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs, Zeffy guarantees that every cent you raise goes directly to your literacy initiatives. More funds for activities, books, and educational support—exactly where they belong.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

