Kick Off the Summer Camp Scholarship Drive
Use a custom, fee-free donation form to fuel scholarships for youth summer camps, making it easy for donors to cover camp costs for every child.
Build a Mentor Match Monthly Sponsor Program
Encourage community members to commit small monthly gifts to sponsor one-on-one mentorships, creating stable support for ongoing youth development programs.
Launch a Youth-Led Peer Fundraising Challenge
Empower young participants to create personal fundraising pages and compete to raise funds for leadership workshops, tapping into peer networks for maximum reach.
Sell Tickets to the Annual Talent Show
Sell tickets to your annual youth talent show, manage attendance and seating effortlessly, and ensure 100% of ticket revenue supports your programs.
Host a Charity Silent Auction at the Benefit Dinner
Collect bids on donated items digitally during your gala to drive friendly competition and maximize fundraising dollars every time.
Open the Youth Spiritwear Shop
Offer branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories online to raise funds while boosting school spirit and community pride—100% fee-free.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎒 50 backpacks stocked with supplies
Ensures every student has the essentials to learn confidently
💻 10 laptops for digital skills labs
Equip youth with the tools to explore coding and creativity
⚽️ New sports equipment for 100 kids
Promote teamwork, fitness, and healthy lifestyles after school
🎨 5 art therapy workshops for teens
Provide a safe outlet for self-expression and emotional growth
🤝 20 one-on-one mentorship matches
Foster supportive relationships that inspire personal development
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Youth Development Organizations
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Youth Development Organizations
🏖️ Beach Volleyball Tournament
Teams pay entry fees to compete in a beach volleyball tournament, boosting teamwork skills while raising funds through ticket sales and on-site concessions.
🍦 Ice Cream Social
Host a community ice cream social with a toppings bar and bake sale. Families enjoy summer treats while fundraising through sales and optional donation jars.
📹 #YouthSkillChallenge
Launch a social media campaign where youth share skill videos with #YouthSkillChallenge, encouraging peer-to-peer donations and broad community support.
🎨 Mural Marathon Fundraiser
Organize a day-long community mural painting event. Donors sponsor sections while youth artists showcase talent and foster community pride.
🎶 Sunset Concert Series
Set up weekly park concerts featuring local youth bands. Ticket sales, merchandise, and snack stands generate funds and celebrate young talent.
🎭 Virtual Talent Showcase
Stream a live talent show highlighting youth performances. Viewers donate to vote, with funds supporting programs and performers gaining exposure.
Want more inspiration?
Top grants for Youth Development Organizations in 2025
Youth Community Access Program
State of California
Not specified
Awards are expected in the Fall of 2025 to support youth development initiatives.
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Not specified
The 2023 cycle closed on November 8, 2023. No information on future cycles is available.
Community and Positive Youth Development Grants
dhs.state.il.us
Not specified
This mentions a specific NOFO (25-444-80-2807), but the snippet does not provide a deadline or amount.
California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship (COYA) Grant
dir.ca.gov
Not specified
Application for Round 2 closed in April 2025, and there's no clear indication of when new applications will open.
Top companies that donate to Youth Development Organizations in 2025
Walmart
Supports education nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs
YSA (Youth Service America)
Sponsors include The Hershey Company, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, and AmeriCorps; in-kind sponsors include Deloitte, Netsuite, Salesforce.org, and Arent Fox
Bayer
Invests in youth programs like FFA and 4-H, providing youth with knowledge and tools
YMCA of Greensboro
Sponsorship opportunities include road races, family fun runs, youth sports, special events, programs and others
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Youth Development Organizations? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Youth Development Organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We remain free thanks to optional tips from generous donors who want to support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's the full story - no catch!
Can Youth Development Organizations use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, or donations?
Absolutely! Youth Development Organizations can use Zeffy to collect tithes, alumni gifts, general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you receive supports your mission directly.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Youth Development Organizations run with Zeffy?
Youth Development Organizations can run all sorts of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising objectives, Zeffy provides the tools you need.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Youth Development Organizations?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Youth Development Organizations. While other platforms claim to be free but charge processing fees or hide costs, we ensure every penny of your donations supports your mission. This means more money goes straight to your community programs and activities, as it should.