Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Student Clubs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for student clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're able to keep it free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to empower clubs like yours to keep every dollar where it belongs. No tricks, just genuine support.

Can Student Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Student clubs can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general contributions, membership dues, or even fundraising event proceeds. All of this happens without any fees, so every penny stays with your club.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Student Clubs run with Zeffy?

Student clubs can launch multiple types of campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's a peer-to-peer fundraiser, a ticketed event, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy supports all these formats without taking a cut, making sure all funds raised go directly to your club's initiatives.

What's the best fundraising platform for Student Clubs?

Zeffy is the best option for student clubs because it's the only truly 100% free platform. While others might claim they are free but still charge processing fees, Zeffy is transparent with no hidden costs, ensuring that more funds support your club's mission and build trust with your donors.