Button Text

Keep 100% of your student club’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Student Clubs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Student Clubs

How Zeffy helps Student Clubs raise money

Student Clubs use Zeffy to fund everything from from semester membership drives to custom spirit wear—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Launch the Spring Semester Fund Drive

Kick off fundraising for club activities with a custom donation form that lets supporters give one-time, fee-free gifts directly to your club.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Peer-to-Peer Campus Fun Run

Empower members to recruit friends and family to sponsor their miles with personalized fundraising pages that amplify your club’s reach.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Sell Custom Club Spirit Wear

Offer branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories through an online store so supporters can shop fee-free and all proceeds go straight to your club.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Launch a Semester Membership Drive

Collect membership dues and renewals in one place with tiered support levels, making it easy to manage member benefits and track payments.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Host a Virtual Trivia Night

Sell tickets for a livestream trivia event to engage the campus community, automate RSVPs, and collect payments seamlessly.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Run a Club Raffle Fundraiser

Offer raffle tickets online for a chance to win donated prizes, giving clubs an easy way to raise funds and involve local businesses.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your student club raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🏀 New sports equipment and jerseys

So every team member can play their best in style

🎓 Expert-led workshops

Bringing in guest speakers to inspire and educate your members

🎨 Premium art supplies

Fueling creativity with high-quality paints, canvases, and tools

🚍 Subsidized field trips

Opening doors to memorable, educational experiences off campus

🏆 Competition entry fees

Ensuring your club can showcase its talents on a larger stage

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Student Clubs

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Student Clubs

🎬 Campus Movie Night

Host an under-the-stars film screening on campus. Sell tickets and snacks to boost funds and bring club supporters together.

🔍 Digital Scavenger Sprint

Organize a 1-week app-based hunt. Teams solve clues online/offline. Entry fees support your club and spark friendly competition.

🍹 Smoothie Stand Fundraiser

Set up a colorful smoothie stall at campus events. Promote healthy treats, sell smoothies, and donate proceeds to your club’s programs.

🎶 Noon Tunes for Change

Host lunchtime acoustic concerts on the quad. Attendees donate or tip performers. Showcase student talent and raise quick funds.

🧺 Alumni Summer Picnic

Invite alumni and families to a catered picnic. Charge per ticket, share club updates, and secure recurring donations for your projects.

📸 Summer Snap Challenge

Launch a photo contest on Instagram. Participants pay an entry fee, share themed snaps with your hashtag, and winners earn club merch prizes.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Student Clubs fundraising ideas

Browse all student club fundraising ideas

Top grants for Student Clubs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your student club. These options are a great place to start.

Madden Family Foundation Fund

The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC)

Not specified

Supports equal access to high-quality education and resources through partnerships with schools, programs, and communities, with applications due September 1, 2025.

Apply now

Martin M. Sacks Memorial Fund

The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC)

Not specified

Funds youth and family-oriented programs and services, with applications due September 1, 2025.

Apply now

Please Live Fund

The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC)

Not specified

Assists nonprofits with mental wellness education and suicide prevention, with a focus on K-12 students, with applications due September 1, 2025.

Apply now

Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED)

Varies

Supports workforce training programs for individuals with barriers to employment and engages youth in manufacturing career opportunities, with applications accepted on an ongoing basis.

Apply now

Find more student club grants

Top companies that donate to Student Clubs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your student club’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and programs like Spark Good, which can benefit student organizations.

Get in touch

Target

Offers grants and corporate giving to support community initiatives, which can include student clubs.

Get in touch

Dick's Sporting Goods

Supports youth sports organizations and community initiatives through their donation program.

Get in touch

State Farm

Supports community initiatives and offers sponsorships, often aligning with education and safety, which can benefit student clubs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Student Clubs? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for student clubs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We're able to keep it free thanks to optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission to empower clubs like yours to keep every dollar where it belongs. No tricks, just genuine support.

Can Student Clubs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Student clubs can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general contributions, membership dues, or even fundraising event proceeds. All of this happens without any fees, so every penny stays with your club.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Student Clubs run with Zeffy?

Student clubs can launch multiple types of campaigns with Zeffy. Whether it's a peer-to-peer fundraiser, a ticketed event, or setting up recurring donations, Zeffy supports all these formats without taking a cut, making sure all funds raised go directly to your club's initiatives.

What's the best fundraising platform for Student Clubs?

Zeffy is the best option for student clubs because it's the only truly 100% free platform. While others might claim they are free but still charge processing fees, Zeffy is transparent with no hidden costs, ensuring that more funds support your club's mission and build trust with your donors.

How to get funding for…

Youth Development Programs
Youth Development Organizations
Universities and Colleges
Study Abroad Programs
Sororities
Scouts
Schools
Private Schools
Primary Schools
Parent Teacher Associations
Mentoring Organizations
Literacy Programs
Homeschool Groups
High Schools
Fraternities
Financial Literacy Programs
Educational Foundations
Education Nonprofits
Charter Schools
Big Brother Big Sister
Alumni Groups
Alternative Learning Centers
Adult Literacy Programs
Academic Departments
4-H Clubs
After-School Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.