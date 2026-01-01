Button Text

Keep 100% of your university’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Universities and Colleges, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Universities and Colleges

How Zeffy helps Universities and Colleges raise money

Universities and Colleges use Zeffy to fund everything from from scholarship endowment drives to spirit store apparel—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Scholarship Endowment Drive

Mobilize donors to contribute to student scholarships with a custom, branded donation form that highlights real impact stories and processes gifts fee-free.

Host an Alumni Giving Day Challenge

Empower alumni chapters to set up personal fundraising pages, compete in friendly challenges, and amplify support during your annual giving day.

Start the Sustainers Circle

Invite faculty, staff, and loyal alumni to set up reliable monthly gifts, ensuring steady support for campus programs and fee-free processing.

Organize the Spring Benefit Concert

Sell tickets online for the student orchestra’s spring concert, manage RSVPs seamlessly, and channel proceeds into music department scholarships.

Raise Funds with the Campus Art Silent Auction

Showcase student and local artist donations at your alumni weekend, letting guests bid silently via their phones and keeping 100% of the proceeds.

Launch the Spirit Store Online

Offer branded apparel, hoodies, and campus memorabilia through an online store that drives school spirit and supports student organizations fee-free.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your university raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🎓 5 emergency tuition grants

So students can stay enrolled when unexpected costs arise

🧪 100 lab reagent kits

Fueling hands-on STEM experiments and breakthroughs

💻 10 loaner laptops

Providing reliable tech for students without their own

🎭 4 campus arts showcases

Bringing student creativity to life and uniting community

🏃‍♀️ 50 wellness class passes

Promoting health and stress relief with guided fitness sessions

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Universities and Colleges

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Universities and Colleges

🎓 Sunset Screenings

Outdoor movie nights on the campus lawn for alumni, students, and families; ticket sales fund scholarships.

🚴 Summer Campus Spin

Alumni and students join a sponsored bike ride around campus; participants raise pledges per mile.

🎨 College Canvas Auction

Students and alumni donate artwork to an online auction; bidders support art programs while collecting unique pieces.

🍔 Grill & Give BBQ Bash

Community BBQ with ticketed entry, games, and local vendors; proceeds boost student activities funds.

📱 MyCampusStory Challenge

Alumni share favorite campus moments on social with a donation link; friends donate for every story shared.

💡 Innovate & Invest Pitch Night

Student teams pitch summer startup ideas to local donors; attendees vote with donations to support top concepts.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Universities and Colleges fundraising ideas

Browse all university fundraising ideas

Top grants for Universities and Colleges in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your university. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects for various entities, including educational institutions; the 2025 competition is expected to open with a deadline around August 15, 2025.

Higher Education Challenge Grants Program

USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)

$30,000–$750,000

Funds projects addressing educational needs in food and agricultural sciences at eligible higher education institutions; applications are currently under review for upcoming cycles.

IDEAS Grant Competition

U.S. Department of State (via studyabroadcapacitybuilding.org)

Up to $35,000

Awards grants to accredited colleges and universities to increase study abroad opportunities; the 2025 grant competition is expected to open.

Innovative Rehabilitation Training on Emerging VR Counseling, Engagement, and Service Delivery Strategies Leading to Quality Employment for Individuals with Disabilities in 21st Century Careers (ALN: 84.263G)

U.S. Department of Education

$530,000

Supports innovative rehabilitation training for non-profit organizations, including universities, to improve employment outcomes for individuals with disabilities; applications are coming soon.

Top companies that donate to Universities and Colleges in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your university’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports education nonprofits through local grants, customer round-up programs, charitable registries, and space requests.

National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)

Corporations and colleges/universities sponsor scholarships to recognize academically talented students and foster employee loyalty.

Northeast College of Health Sciences

Offers corporate sponsorship opportunities for businesses to support the college's educational, clinical, and research activities.

University of Arizona

Provides corporate sponsorship opportunities for businesses interested in hiring students, sponsoring research, or licensing technologies.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Universities and colleges? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for universities and colleges. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We remain free through optional donor tips from those who believe in our mission to help educational institutions keep every dollar they raise. It’s truly no catch!

Can Universities and colleges use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Universities and colleges can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations with zero fees. Every dollar donated by your alumni goes directly to supporting the university's programs and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Universities and colleges run with Zeffy?

Universities and colleges can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers to reach a broader audience, organize ticketed events for community engagement, or establish recurring donation programs for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy's platform offers the flexibility you need.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Universities and colleges?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for universities and colleges. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' but still charge processing fees and impose hidden costs, we ensure every cent goes directly to your mission. This means more resources for scholarships, research programs, and student services — exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

