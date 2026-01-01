Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Universities and colleges? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for universities and colleges. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We remain free through optional donor tips from those who believe in our mission to help educational institutions keep every dollar they raise. It’s truly no catch!

Can Universities and colleges use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts?

Absolutely! Universities and colleges can use Zeffy to collect alumni gifts, event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations with zero fees. Every dollar donated by your alumni goes directly to supporting the university's programs and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Universities and colleges run with Zeffy?

Universities and colleges can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. Host peer-to-peer fundraisers to reach a broader audience, organize ticketed events for community engagement, or establish recurring donation programs for sustained support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy's platform offers the flexibility you need.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Universities and colleges?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for universities and colleges. While other platforms might claim to be 'free' but still charge processing fees and impose hidden costs, we ensure every cent goes directly to your mission. This means more resources for scholarships, research programs, and student services — exactly where it belongs.