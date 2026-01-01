Button Text

Keep 100% of your mentoring organization’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Mentoring Organizations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Mentoring Organizations

How Zeffy helps Mentoring Organizations raise money

Mentoring Organizations use Zeffy to fund everything from sponsor-a-scholar program to silent auction for mentee success—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch the Sponsor-a-Scholar Program

Recruit monthly sponsors to provide consistent one-on-one mentoring support, leveraging automated payments for steady funding.

Host the Annual Mentors’ Gala

Sell tickets to a signature dinner and awards night that celebrates mentors, drives major gifts, and builds community connections.

Kick Off the Walk & Fundraise Challenge

Engage mentees, mentors, and supporters in a peer-to-peer walking event where every step turns into a donation for your program.

Launch the Back-to-School Toolkit Drive

Collect funds to purchase backpacks and school supplies for mentees, all managed through a simple, branded donation form.

Sell Raffle Tickets for a Dream Mentorship Trip

Generate excitement and revenue by offering a chance to win a special outing or retreat while supporting youth mentoring services.

Host a Silent Auction for Mentee Success

Gather donated items or experiences and let guests bid online or at events to raise critical funds for scholarships and training.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your mentoring organization raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🧑‍🏫 100 one-hour mentoring sessions

So every young person receives consistent, life-changing guidance

🛡️ 50 mentor background screenings

Ensuring safe, trustworthy matches for every mentee

🚍 250 rides to mentoring meetups

Removing transportation barriers so no session is missed

🎓 10 career exploration workshops

Equipping teens with real-world skills and confidence

🎒 50 essential learning kits

Providing tools and resources that spark academic success

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Mentoring Organizations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Mentoring Organizations

🏖️ Beachside Mentor Dash

Family-friendly beach 5K where mentors and mentees run together, raising sponsor gifts per mile to grow mentoring programs.

🍦 Mentor & Mingle Ice Cream Social

Free ice cream event bringing mentors, mentees, and donors together with donation jars and sponsorships boosting summer engagement.

📸 #SnapMentor Photo Challenge

Online week-long contest where participants share mentor–mentee photos, gathering likes and donations per share to fund new matches.

🥤 Virtual Lemonade Stand Campaign

Supporters host home-based lemonade stands, share livestreams for donations, and pledge per glass sold to support mentor training.

🚲 Pedal for Purpose Bike Rally

Community bike ride with team fundraising pages; sponsors donate per mile, promoting healthy fun and mentor program support.

🎨 Community Mural Mentorship Day

Local artists and mentor pairs paint a mural live, with donor tiers and brick dedications celebrating the impact of mentoring.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Mentoring Organizations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Mentoring Organizations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your mentoring organization. These options are a great place to start.

EPA Environmental Education Grants

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Up to $100,000

Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.

Youth Mentoring Grant

U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)

$104 million in FY24

Provides funds for mentoring organizations to support and expand quality mentoring efforts serving youth facing risk.

Mentoring Grants

William T. Grant Foundation

Up to $60,000 for mentoring doctoral students and $110,000 for mentoring postdoctoral fellows

Designed to support Black or African American, Indigenous, Latinx, and/or Asian or Pacific Islander American junior researchers.

OJJDP National Mentoring Programs

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Not specified

Seeks to fund national mentoring organizations to enhance and expand mentoring services for children and youth who are at risk or high risk for juvenile delinquency, victimization, and juvenile justice system involvement.

Top companies that donate to Mentoring Organizations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your mentoring organization’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports various nonprofits, including those focused on community and education, through local grants and programs like Spark Good.

EY

A lead sponsor of the National Mentoring Summit, supporting MENTOR's efforts to connect youth with quality mentoring relationships through their corporate responsibility initiatives.

DPR Construction

A national sponsor of the ACE Mentor Program, supporting students pursuing careers in architecture, engineering, and construction through mentoring.

PEAK Chicago

Seeks corporate sponsors to mentor youth and fund educational programs, directly supporting youth development.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Mentoring Organizations? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for mentoring organizations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it - no catch!

Can Mentoring Organizations use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Mentoring organizations can use Zeffy to collect general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving - all without paying a single fee. Every dollar you raise goes directly to supporting your mission and community.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Mentoring Organizations run with Zeffy?

Mentoring organizations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! You can launch peer-to-peer fundraisers, organize ticketed events, or set up recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has got you covered.

What's the best fundraising platform for Mentoring Organizations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for mentoring organizations. While other platforms claim to be 'free' but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a penny from your donations. This means more money goes directly to your programs and initiatives — exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

